The Second City is Breaking all the Comedy Rules with LAUGHING FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS

Funny 'cause it's true. Look back and laugh. Too soon. This time, the Second City is Laughing For all the Wrong Reasons. The Second City is here to break all the comedy rules they made famous in this all-new, all-hilarious revue that will leave you laughing...and questioning your very existence on this lonely planet. Okay, maybe not questioning your existence--but you're guaranteed to re-think everything you thought you knew about what's funny! Starring the next generation of comedy superstars, there are about a bazillion right reasons to not miss this show!

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at https://www.bouldertheater.com/.

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater now proudly serving McDevitt Taco Supply. Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights. 303-786-7030 | Menu





