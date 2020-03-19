The Hu Concert at The Boulder Theater in April Has Been Cancelled

The Hu has released the following message regarding the cancellation of their concert at the Boulder Theater:

It is with a heavy heart that we bring you this message. As many of you know we left Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia late February to embark on a 7 month tour that was to take us around the World, play our favorite epic festivals with many of our musical heroes and allow us to visit new countries and meet new fans. And further revisit the amazing countries and beloved fans and friends we've established in the past year.

Unfortunately, after we embarked on our tour and made it to Malaysia, Indonesia and half of Australia we were forced to halt under the extreme circumstances of border closures and government crowd restrictions as a direct reaction to this horrible C19 virus. These cancellations were put in place to protect us and all of you, our beloved fans. Even though this is a temporary set back all of us must endure, we as The "Hu"mans will persevere through integrity, unity and compassion.

The Hu will be back on tour as soon as the World allows us to. At this point we are cancelled on all shows through March, April and May 2020 until further notice.

In the meantime we're stranded in Sydney Australia because we can't return home "Mongolia's Borders are currently closed" and no flights are available, so we've decided to go into a studio here and work on new music and hanging out with the amazing, friendly Aussies. G'day Mate!

Please direct any refund inquiries and ticketing questions to your original point of purchase.

See you soon. Lots of love. The Hu!





