Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Month

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Cleveland's own Tammy Pescatelli combines brassy sexiness with a bold female voice and witty sarcasm.

Tammy Pescatelli's: Way After School Special, was released and hit number 3 on iTunes. She appeared on the highly acclaimed Women Of A Certain Age 2 and most recently had a guest star role on Blue Bloods. Tammy is also the host of Stand Up Nashville: Live From Zanies, which is currently airing.

Tammy's career jump started after appearing - and being one of the Final 5 - on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Her season played out to more than 18 million viewers, garnering her a legion of loyal new fans. It solidified her as one of the sharpest comics in the comedy world. With a slew of other accolades under her belt – including co-creating, executive producing, writing and starring in her own reality show, A Stand-Up Mother, Tammy has appeared on a number of television shows like The View, Jay Leno's Garage, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (4x), and, her own Comedy Central Presents Special that won that year's Comedy Central's Stand Up Showdown.

Tammy recently starred as the flawed, yet lovable lead in in That's Amore- an independent “grown up rom-com” that is available Amazon Prime. Her film credits include Made in Brooklyn, I Am Battle Comic, Single: A Documentary Film and Everybody Wants to Be Italian. She is also a regular on USO Comedy tours, Tammy is honored and humbled to have been privileged to have entertained our troops all over the world.

Comedy Works has announced that Tammy Pescatelli will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, August 3 / 7:30 PM / $17.00

Friday, August 4 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, August 20 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $25.00