Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in October

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Ilana Glazer — comedian, writer, actor, activist, co-creator and co-star of the beloved Broad City — will present the next leg of her popular stand-up tour, Ilana Glazer LIVE!, with brand new dates across North America this Fall including a show in Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Monday, October 5, 2026. Ilana Glazer announced her 27 city tour earlier this year with shows across the US and Europe.

In her own words: "Touring the US & internationally this year so far has f**king rocked. I'm thrilled to roll out new dates and laugh with more good people. Let's go!"

Presales begin this Wednesday, June 24th at 10AM local time for Ilana Glazer newsletter subscribers, followed by additional pre-sales Thursday, June 25th at 10AM local time and the general on sale this Friday, June 26th at 10AM local time.

When she's not on stage, Glazer is staying busy: her second stand-up special Human Magic is streaming on Hulu; her comedy & socio-political video-podcast It's Open with Ilana Glazer drops every Thursday on YouTube & all podcast platforms; she co-wrote and starred in Babes, which premiered at SXSW 2024 to rave reviews; and in 2025, she made her Broadway debut in Good Night, & Good Luck alongside George Clooney.

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