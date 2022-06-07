TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST Comes to the Fox theatre in August

Z2 Entertainment, alongside Jack Barton Entertainment (JBE) and 97.3 KBCO, is proud to present the 2022 Fox Theatre and JBE Free Outdoor Stage lineup for the JBE Triple A SummitFest. Performances take place August 3rd through August 4th. The full lineup is listed below. Tickets for all Fox Theatre performances go on sale at 10am this Friday at foxtheatre.com.

FOX THEATRE PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, August 3rd

CHARLEY CROCKETT, SAM FENDER, NIKKI LANE

Tickets: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/triple-a-2022-1

Thursday, August 4th

PAOLO NUTINI, DELTA SPIRIT, MYRON ELKINS

Tickets: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/triple-a-2022-3

JBE FREE OUTDOOR STAGE

Wednesday, August 3rd

ILLITERATE LIGHT, CERAMIC ANIMAL

More info: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/triple-a-2022-2

Thursday, August 4th

KT TUNSTALL, TO BE ANNOUNCED

More info: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/triple-a-2022-4

About Jack Barton Entertainment Three decades of diversified music industry experience matched with unparalleled work ethic have led to the development of unique professional outlook tailor-made for today's ever-changing industry landscape. Roles from artist management to radio, trade publisher, consultant, issuer of charts and beyond confirm an unrivaled ability to leverage gained knowledge to successful ends. Learn more at www.jackbartonentertainment.com.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office or online at www.foxtheatre.com. Sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales, and on sales!