TRG Arts Study Reveals Changes In Performing Arts Ticket Buyer Demographics Post-Pandemic

As ticket sales at performing arts organizations have fallen dramatically post-COVID, it appears the overall demographic of arts consumers is changing, according to a new study released by international arts management consultants TRG Arts and UK arts data specialists Purple Seven. The August COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Insight Report reveals that while ticket sales and revenue have fallen by 90% in recent months the small numbers who are purchasing tickets, in both the U.S. and U.K., are on average younger and in the U.S. purchasers are more ethnically diverse.

The August COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Insight Report was undertaken to answer the question, "Who is buying tickets to future performances when the future is so unknown?" Among the study highlights:

In the U.S.:

• The proportion of subscribers who belong to the Silent Generation has decreased from 29% pre-COVID to 17%.

• Millennial audiences doubled their proportional purchases from 4% to 9%.

• Generation X has seen a significant proportional increase from 14% to 21%.

• The mix of donors by generation changed similarly with decreases in contributions from Silents and an increase in proportional contributions from Gen X and Millennials.

• The proportion of donor income from Millennials has tripled in FY21.

• As well as a reduction in the average age of bookers, single ticket buyers for 2020/21 are proportionately more ethnically diverse, with a decrease of 2.9% in white ticket bookers compared to the previous year.

In the U.K.:

• Changes in the ages of ticket bookers in the U.K. have been less dramatic.

• Pre-COVID, 21% of the ticket booking audience was 65 or older; that number has declined to 18% of buyers today.

• The largest increases are from audiences aged 25-44.

• There has been no statistically significant change in the ethnic diversity of ticket bookers, as measured by responses to online surveys.

"These changing demographic trends are not necessarily purposeful by organizations; indeed, they are likely organic shifts in patron purchase behavior," said Purple Seven CEO Stuart Nicolle. "The opportunity for arts and culture organizations is to acknowledge this shift in buying trends and to consider how the product, messaging, and pricing along with the whole purchase experience and customer service meet the needs and expectations of this younger and evolving audience."

"As we continue to ask 'With whom will we gather?' when the COVID pandemic passes, the prospect of an audience with a younger, more diverse average demographic is exciting," said TRG Chief Executive Officer Jill Robinson. "With ticket sales down 90% from the same period last year, it is too early to tell, but if this trend continues as the market recovers, it will be a silver lining for the sector."

Robinson continued, "The cautionary tale to arts organizations is not to let relationships lapse with patrons that have seen diminishing participation. The combined average value of ticket purchases and donations is far higher for older patrons, so organizations will need to balance growing younger and diverse patrons while also retaining older generations' philanthropic support."

A TRG client example illustrates the danger of not continuing to cultivate relationships with Boomers and Silents: for every 1% loss in audience from these two older generations, the organization loses $33,000 in annual revenue. For every 1% gain in participation from Millennials and Gen X, the organization realizes a $7,000 gain. The net is a loss of $26,000 annually.

The full August COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Insight Report, the third in a series that will be published during the pandemic crisis and recovery, is available at https://go.trgarts.com/InsightReport_Aug20. TRG Arts and Purple Seven plan to publish further studies on, at least, a monthly basis while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the arts and culture sector. Previous COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Insight Reports available are:

• June 2020, "Individual Donations - Is New Philanthropic Income Replacing Lost Ticket Income?" https://go.trgarts.com/InsightReport_July20

• May 2020, "Tracking the Initial Impact of COVID-19 on the Performing Arts in the U.K. and North America" https://go.trgarts.com/InsightReportMay2020

TRG Arts offers a range of free resources for cultural and arts professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the EU to ensure the field of arts and culture thrives now and after the COVID-19 crisis:

• TRG 30, a weekly 30-minute webinar series of crisis counsel and best practices that attracts hundreds of executives globally each week: https://go.trgarts.com/TRG30.

• TRG blog for the latest on COVID-19 related topics: https://trgartsresiliency.com/blog

About the COVID-19 Benchmark Dashboard

Purple Seven and TRG Arts continue to offer free access to the free COVID-19 Benchmark Dashboard to organisations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland. To register visit https://go.trgarts.com/benchmark.

Expansion of the COVID-19 Benchmark Dashboard is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to SMU DataArts, a national center for arts research and TRG Arts' long-time partner in advancing the arts and culture sector.

