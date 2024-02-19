THE MUSIC MAN Comes to Lakewood Next Month

The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company will present Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy “The Music Man,” with shows running March 22 through April 7. This musical comedy production is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Performances of “The Music Man” are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize, even though he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen. Funny, warm, romantic and touching, this production is family entertainment at its best with a score that includes beloved favorites such as “Goodnight My Someone,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon, “Trouble” and “76 Trombones.”

Performance Now Theatre Company offers professional, affordable entertainment and attracts the finest local talent. The cast for this show includes Jeffrey Parker as Harold Hill, Carolyn Lohr as Marian, Andrew Bates as Marcellus, Chris Boeckx as Charlie Cowell, David Novinger as Mayor Shinn, Karen Krause as Mrs. Paroo, and Ethan Hershman as Winthrop.

The production team includes Director and Choreographer Kelly Van Oosbree, Music Director Andrew Fischer, and Costumer Nicole Harrison. The set design is by Andrew Bates, props by Kelly Mann, and lighting design is by Brett Maughan.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2023-2024 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and WESTAF Tourwest.