THE DADS COMEDY SHOW to Debut at Peak Improv in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, prepare to laugh as The Dads Comedy Show makes its debut at Peak Improv! Despite the name, none of the members are actual fathers, but this comedic quartet-Ben Hilzer, Gary John Miller, Sam Butler, and Jack Anderson-will deliver a hilarious, dad-like energy that will leave audiences in stitches.

The Dads have a special knack for weaving character-driven storytelling with clever themes. Their sketches, ranging from proctologist conventions to TSA auctions, and even puppets with a little too much internet access, take audiences on a wild ride into comedy's most absurd corners.

Featured in publications such as Daily Music Roll and Broadway World, The Dads are fast becoming a force in the comedy scene. Their zany yet carefully crafted humor promises an evening of fun, surprises, and laughs, all tied together by a subtle throughline for those who enjoy digging beneath the surface of comedic chaos.

Event Details:

Date: October 26th, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM

Venue: Peak Improv, Colorado Springs, CO

Tickets: $10 General Admission, $5 Military Discount (available online or at the door)

About The Dads Comedy Show:

The Dads Comedy Show delivers a unique brand of character-driven sketch comedy, combining absurd scenarios with sharp wit. Whether they're exploring hilarious proctologist mishaps or puppet internet addicts, their shows are packed with unpredictable, original humor. While none of the performers are actual dads, they embody that same warm, goofy energy with a clever twist.

