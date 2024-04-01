THE BASEMENT YARD EXPERIENCE to be Presented at Paramount Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present The Basement Yard Experience at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, June 14th at 8:00pm.



About The Basement Yard Experience:

For the first time ever, The Basement Yard boys are hitting the road and bringing their hilarious hit podcast to a city near you. Join Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez for an impossible-to-forget live experience that will have the audience participating as much as the hosts. It’s unscripted, unpredictable, and if you’re shy you might want to sit in the back. No, seriously, you might end up on stage.

Ticket prices are $42.50-$75.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.