Stories on Stage Brings MAKING MERRY to Nomad Playhouse and King Center

Stories on Stage presents "Making Merry" on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204.

“Making Merry” features Lauren Dennis, Ryan Omar Stack and Music Director/pianist Martha Yorty performing Christmas and Hanukkah stories and songs. This year Stories on Stage is pleased to welcome special musical guest Off Kilter!.

Off Kilter! is the dynamic a cappella troupe comprised of singers from the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus. This small group ensemble performs throughout the year entertaining audiences of all ages with a repertoire that ranges from classical to contemporary. In recognition of their musical excellence, Off Kilter! has participated in masterclasses with the King’s Singers, the world-renowned British men’s a cappella vocal ensemble.

Please join the cast at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

Celebrating their 23rd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Making Merry" is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and The Denver Post.