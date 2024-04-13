Stories On Stage to Present LOVE STINKS - THE MUSICAL in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stories on Stage presents Love Stinks – The Musical at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at the button below.

Does love stink? The jury is still out, but join GerRee Hinshaw, Steven Burge, Seth Dhonau with musical director/pianist Jordan Ortman as they perform hilarious stories and songs that attempt to solve this thorny question.

This is a Stories on Stage debut for Steven and Jordan. Please join all these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage

“Love Stinks – The Musical”

A hilarious look at the multifaceted nature of love.

Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m.

@Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204

Tickets are $26

Tickets at the link below or 303-494-0523