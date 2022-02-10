Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stories On Stage Presents WILDEST WOMEN in Boulder and Denver This March

Performances are on March 5 and 6, 2022.

Feb. 10, 2022  

Stories on Stage presents the final installment of the Wild Women trilogy, with in-person seating, at Boulder's Nomad Playhouse on Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. and at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Virtual performance begins On Friday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter.

Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Rhonda Lee Brown proves to be the wildest having performed in the 2018 Wild Women and 2020 Wilder Women shows. This year she will be performing her original story written especially for this show. "Properly Diagnosed and Sufficiently Medicated" is her wild meditation on break-ups, anti-depressants and... The Village People.

Betty Hart rejoins the trilogy having performed in 2018's Wild Women and Lauren Dennis debuts her wild woman in this series conclusion!

Now celebrating their 21st Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.


