Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14

The world premiere of David Nehls' suspenseful new musical "The Wind" presented by Stories on Stage.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14

Stories on Stage presents the world premiere of David Nehls' suspenseful new musical “The Wind,” a one-person musical, performed by Emily Van Fleet (fresh from her dazzling performance as Carole King at the Arvada Center), accompanied by Nehls, violinist Emily Lewis and cellist David Short.

One performance only on Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at Click Here or by calling 303-494-0523

As a composer/lyricist, David Nehls is best known for the music and lyrics of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” and the musical, “Mommie Dearest,” which he has collaborated with Christina Crawford.

A fan of old movies, David came across the 1928 silent film version of “The Wind” stars Lillian Gish as the isolated heroine, Letty, driven insane by the endless wind. The movie was adapted from the novel of the same name written by Dorothy Scarborough in 1925.

Nehls says, “Something about the story just grabbed me. The imagery was fascinating. And the character journey… I'd been looking for something besides the typical musical to write. And I love that era: the late nineteenth century. Especially in the United States.” – from the Scen3 preview written by Mare Trevathan.

Please join the cast at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.   

Celebrating their 23rd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"The Wind" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and The Denver Post.

Stories on Stage

"The Wind"

The world premiere of David Nehls' suspenseful new musical.

Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

$26

Click Here or call 303-494-0523


