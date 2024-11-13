Stories On Stage Presents MAKING MERRY This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stories on Stage will present "Making Merry" this December. Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

“Making Merry” features Gabriella Cavallero, Seth Dhonau, Voices Rock Reverb and pianist Kent Lemburg!

Please join the cast and choir at the free milk and cookies reception after the shows in Boulder and Denver.

The show will be presented on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003. Tickets available at www.arvadacenter.org or by calling 720-898-7200. Shows continue on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204. Tickets are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

