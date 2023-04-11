Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stories On Stage Presents CONFESSIONS OF A WEDDING SINGER Next Month

Performances are May 6 and 7, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer" on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. @ Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince, Boulder, 80304 and Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.

The virtual performance will be streamed beginning May 11 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available at Click Here or by calling 303-494-0523

"Confessions of a Wedding Singer" features funny and touching stories about just how weird weddings can be. GerRee Hinshaw shares some of the songs she used to perform years ago during her days as a Wedding Singer!

GerRee will be joined by actors Lauren Dennis and Christian Ray Robinson, along with pianist Alec Steinhorn.

Want to be a Wedding Singer? Competition will be fierce! You'll need demo tapes, a web presence, your own sound equipment, a varied and large wardrobe, a marketing plan, a network, and have a repertoire of up to 100 popular and classic songs (just for starters)!

Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Confessions of a Wedding Singer" is sponsored by Theresa & Bob Keatinge and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and Denver Post.

