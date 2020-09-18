Steamboat Springs Orchestra Will Present SSO AGLOW Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The SSO has announced SSO Aglow - a Concert for Covid Times in collaboration with Perry-Mansfield and artists Chula Beaurigard and Sue Oehme.

The concert will take place at the iconic Louis Horst Pavilion - which opens on three sides. Performers will be masked, and the small audience will be safely distanced from the orchestra and each other in the meadow outside.

Artists Chula Beaurigard and Sue Oehme will be collaborating on a site-specific art installation on the outside of the building.

In person tickets are sold out, but you can still watch online. Donate any amount (suggested donation $25/viewer) and join in virtually Saturday, September 19th at 5:30pm Sign up at https://form.jotform.com/202307263949155.

