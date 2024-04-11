Shuler Hensley to Direct and Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen's fifth annual co-production will be the 9-time Tony Award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Concert for a one-night only performance on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent in Aspen, CO.

2024 marks the 60th anniversary of Fiddler on The Roof’s debut on Broadway, based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. This Aspen presentation features John Williams' Oscar Award®-winning score adaptation, as heard in the 1971 feature film version of this timeless musical. Original score by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, based on book by Joseph Stein. Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince. Original New York Stage Production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The evening will build upon the success of past collaborations between the two organizations: Master Class in 2023, The Sound of Music in Concert in 2022, The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers in 2021 and South Pacific in 2019. The evening is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, Young Frankenstein, The Music Man) will both direct and star in Fiddler on the Roof in Concert, reprising his role as ‘Tevye’ from the February 2024 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra production, joined by Broadway’s Anne L. Nathan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sunday in the Park with George, Once) as his wife ‘Golde.’ Andy Einhorn (Carousel; Hello, Dolly!; Cinderella) will once again join the collaboration to conduct the 60 plus piece Aspen Music Festival and School’s student orchestra.

“2024 marks our fifth production with AMFS and we’re thrilled to commemorate that anniversary with ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ one of the longest-running shows on Broadway and an age-old classic, now more significant than we could imagine,” said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director. “In addition to the cast of Broadway luminaries, the production will showcase many local performers to round out our company. Bringing this show to the Michael Klein Tent for audiences old and new will be a wonderful addition to the Aspen summer season.”

“Each season we look forward to collaborating with our esteemed colleagues at Theatre Aspen to present the great musical theater works of our time,” said Alan Fletcher, president and CEO of The Aspen Music Festival and School. “’Fiddler’ has long been on our list. Its universal themes and iconic melodies touch something in all of us, and John Williams's brilliant score is an ideal vehicle to showcase the talents of our young orchestral players as they share the stage with world-class Broadway talent."

Excitingly, the principal company of Broadway luminaries will be joined by a cast of local performers and Theatre Aspen summer season company members. Final casting will be announced shortly.

For tickets, please visit https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events/buy-tickets/. Tickets range between $60 - $125, a limited number of $30 tickets for youth 18 and under will be available. A limited number of $500 VIP tickets will be available which include exclusive access to the opening night cast party. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22 at 12 PM MT.

Theatre Aspen’s 41st Summer Season will run from June 17 – September 8 and will include three mainstage productions; Steel Magnolias, the Tony Award nominatedLegally Blonde The Musical and the Tony Award award-winning Come From Away; followed by the 5th annual Solo Flights the organization’s developmental one-person show festival; and multiple special events, as well as three Theatre Aspen Education productions.