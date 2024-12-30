Sean Patton to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sean Patton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Thursday January 2, Friday January 3, and Saturday January 4.

Originally from New Orleans, Sean Patton is a comedian, actor, writer and storyteller based in New York City. He premiered his critically acclaimed show Number One at The Pleasance Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and returned in 2019 with his show Contradickhead at The Gilded Balloon.

His second album Scuttlebutt was released December 2019, and his third album King Scorpio was released in December 2021. Sean’s first hour special Number One, Executive Produced by Michael Che, premiered on Peacock in December 2022. The Number One album was released in summer of the following year.



In 2023 Sean accompanied David Cross on his ‘Worst Daddy in the World’ world tour spanning 66 Cities, 6 Countries and 2 Continents. He hit the road with David again as part of his 2024 ‘The End of the Beginning of the End’ world tour. On screen, he can be seen on IFC's Maron, Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, and TruTV’s Those Who Can’t. Sean co-stars in the new FX comedy series English Teacher.



