STOP THE WORLD I WANT TO GET OFF Comes to Lakewood Center for the Arts

The musical Stop The World I Want To Get Off will be presented on Lakewood’s Side Door Stage Feb. 14 & 15, 2025. This year’s theme is “The British Invasion.” The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production).

Stop The World I Want To Get Off features several unforgettable songs that have become classics in musical theatre. Some notable numbers include "Gonna Build a Mountain," "Once in a Lifetime," and "What Kind of Fool Am I?"

Lakewood’s Lost Treasures series of musical productions features curation and stage direction by Dennis Corwin and musical direction by Jeffrey Michael Kauffman.

Stop The World I Want To Get Off will have only three performances: Friday, February 14 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

This musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. The show originally premiered in London's West End in 1961 and later on Broadway, where it garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following. The musical is known for its unique format, blending elements of vaudeville with poignant storytelling and lively musical numbers.

The story revolves around the life of Littlechap (Diego Kyelland), an ordinary man who grapples with life's ups and downs. The talented cast, which includes Kylie Jenifer Rose, Kaity Stangeland, Angela Saltenberger, and Sidney Palmer, plays multiple roles.

The narrative is structured as a series of vignettes, with Littlechap having the power to yell, “Stop the world,” when certain events occur. From his humble beginnings to his rise to success, from his romantic entanglements to his moments of introspection, Littlechap's story is a relatable and universal exploration of the human condition.