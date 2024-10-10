Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers Kick Off The Holiday Season At Lakewood Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Catch the holiday spirit early this year with the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers in “Home for the Holidays – Thanksgiving too!”

This rollicking show of festive fun and holiday cheer will be hosted at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

This fan-favorite show features new songs that celebrate harvest time and traditional holiday favorites including a seven-minute bluegrass rendition of “The Night Before Christmas”! The eight-piece holiday string band includes an all-star lineup of some of the region's finest talent in folk, bluegrass, western and country music.

Jon Chandler – Vocals, guitar, harmonica (singer/songwriter, author).

Mary Huckins – Keyboards, accordion, vocals (Dakota Blonde).

Ernie Martinez – Vocals, everything with strings (Dakota Blonde, Last Sheets of the Roll).

Jerry Mills – Mandolin (Ozark Mountain Devils, Southern Exposure).

Tickets for Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers: Home for the Holidays – Thanksgiving too! are a great gift idea and are available now. Purchase tickets for any Lakewood Cultural Center Presents performances starting at $29 at 303-987-7845, the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway or online at Lakewood.org/LCCP.

