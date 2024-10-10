News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers Kick Off The Holiday Season At Lakewood Cultural Center

The eight-piece holiday string band includes an all-star lineup of some of the region's finest talent in folk, bluegrass, western and country music.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers Kick Off The Holiday Season At Lakewood Cultural Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Catch the holiday spirit early this year with the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers in “Home for the Holidays – Thanksgiving too!”

LATEST NEWS

Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers Kick Off The Holiday Season At Lakewood Cultural Center
Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour
Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Comes to Paramount Theatre This March

This rollicking show of festive fun and holiday cheer will be hosted at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. 

This fan-favorite show features new songs that celebrate harvest time and traditional holiday favorites including a seven-minute bluegrass rendition of “The Night Before Christmas”! The eight-piece holiday string band includes an all-star lineup of some of the region's finest talent in folk, bluegrass, western and country music.

  • Jon Chandler – Vocals, guitar, harmonica (singer/songwriter, author).
  • Mary Huckins – Keyboards, accordion, vocals (Dakota Blonde).
  • Ernie Martinez – Vocals, everything with strings (Dakota Blonde, Last Sheets of the Roll).
  • Jerry Mills – Mandolin (Ozark Mountain Devils, Southern Exposure).

Tickets for Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers: Home for the Holidays – Thanksgiving too! are a great gift idea and are available now. Purchase tickets for any Lakewood Cultural Center Presents performances starting at $29 at 303-987-7845, the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway or online at Lakewood.org/LCCP.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos