Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens DESPERATE MEASURES This Saturday

Saturday night, July 2nd, at 8:00pm, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens their new musical, Desperate Measures! Set in the Arizona territory in the late 1800s, this new witty, wild, musical-comedy takes Shakespeare's Measure for Measure and shakes it up.

Johnny Blood's life is on the line, and he must put his faith into a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a narcissistic governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to rise up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?

Featuring Noah Royal Barnes as Johnny Blood, Andrew Greiche as Father Morse, Chris Cherin as Sheriff Martin Green, Madeline Canfield as Susanna, Josh Kellman as Governor Von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber, and Luiza Vitucci as Bella Rose, this show is sure to be a complete hoot!

Saddle up and enjoy all of Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre's shows this summer! Playing in rep are Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Desperate Measures, with Beehive - the 60s Musical rounding out the fall. Tickets are on sale now! Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or go to the website - www.rockymountainrep.com. Summer is already flying by - purchase your tickets today!