Rocky Mountain Rep Announces Their 2019 Company

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre announces casting for its 52nd season! This season's productions include Sister Act, Disaster!, Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and the fall show, Always...Patsy Cline!

20 performers make up the 2019 professional, summer company. This diverse group was chosen from roughly 1200 auditions across the country. We are proud to announce that the Rocky Mountain Rep 2019 company includes: Kelsey Abberger, Kyle Adams, Noah Royal Barnes, Brandi Campbell, Cara Chumbley, Stephen Coakley, Cortez Emerson, Riley Fisher, Andrew Greiche, Sophie Grimm, Josh Levinson, Michael E. Martin, Celena Vera Morgan, Khyel S. Roberson, Maya Rowe, Natalie Schaffer, Neil Stratman, LaDawn Taylor, Katherine Viviano, and Heather Zurowski.

Back for an additional season are Director and Music Director Michael Querio, Director Jeff Duke, Music Director Greg Paladino, Costume Designer Jesus Perez and Choreographers Stephanie Hansen, Andrew Cao, and Jennifer Lupp.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 season!! Stop into the box office on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake, call (970) 627-3421, or order online www.RockyMountainRep.com. There is something for everyone this season - don't miss it!!





