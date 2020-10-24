Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rialto Theater Postpones Upcoming Events

The Loveland Opera Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein Jubilee livestream concert has been postponed from Oct. 24 to Jan. 16.

Oct. 24, 2020  

The Rialto Theater has postponed all events set for this coming week, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports.

The Loveland Opera Theatre's Rodgers & Hammerstein Jubilee livestream concert has been postponed from Oct. 24 to Jan. 16. The Ghoul's Gala, ghost tours and "The Blob" film showing were moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7.

Ticket refunds are being offered and can be requested by calling the Rialto at 970-962-2120 or emailing RialtoT@cityofloveland.org.

To stay up to date on all information about upcoming programming and COVID-19 safety measures, visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

