Rialto Theater Postpones Upcoming Events

The Loveland Opera Theatre’s Rodgers & Hammerstein Jubilee livestream concert has been postponed from Oct. 24 to Jan. 16.

The Rialto Theater has postponed all events set for this coming week, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports.

The Loveland Opera Theatre's Rodgers & Hammerstein Jubilee livestream concert has been postponed from Oct. 24 to Jan. 16. The Ghoul's Gala, ghost tours and "The Blob" film showing were moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7.

Ticket refunds are being offered and can be requested by calling the Rialto at 970-962-2120 or emailing RialtoT@cityofloveland.org.

To stay up to date on all information about upcoming programming and COVID-19 safety measures, visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Read more on Loveland Reporter-Herald.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You