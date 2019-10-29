RFK - A PORTRAIT OF ROBERT KENNEDY Returns For Two Engagements Next Month

This tour-de-force one-man show breathes new life into the back-story of the Kennedy family. RFK creates a very human portrait of a politician and revisits some of the darker moments in U.S. History. Author Jack Holmes expands the well-known facts of a politician's life into a stirring metaphor for the struggle to believe in our government and our leaders.

Vintage Theatre presents "RFK - A Portrait of Robert Kennedy" starring James O'Hagan Murphy November 16 and 17 in a special engagement at the Bennett Community Center, 1100 East Colfax Blvd, Bennett, Co 80102. Performances are Friday, November16 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 Adult and $5 Students and Seniors. Tickets are available online at www.vintagetheatre.com, by calling 303-856-7830, or at the Bennett Community Center.

By late summer, 1964, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was a deeply wounded man. Still in shock and consumed with grief and guilt over the assassination of his older brother, President John F. Kennedy, on November 22nd, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, he was at a crossroads. The 1964 presidential election was approaching and President Lyndon Johnson, who had been dangling the possibility of a vice-presidential role to RFK, finally called Kennedy over to the White House to tell him his decision. The result of that meeting and the subsequent direction for the next, and last, four years of Robert Kennedy's life are the focus of this play.

Jack Holmes is an actor, playwright, screenwriter, composer and pianist. He is the author of the solo play "RFK" in which he portrayed the late Robert F. Kennedy. His New York Off-Broadway performance earned him a nomination by The Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination by the Drama League for Distinguished Performance. He was also nominated for Best Solo Performance in a Large Theater by the Independent Reviewers of New England for his performance in Boston.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You