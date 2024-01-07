Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural Center

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney's "Newsies" at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour's Joshua Bess Sings National Anthem At Broncos NYE Game Photo 2 Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Featured At Broncos NYE Game
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In Photo 3 Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Performance Now Theatre Company is presenting Disney’s “Newsies” January 5 - 21 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at the button below or by calling 303-987-7845.

Check out the production photos below!

Newsies is based on the 1992 musical film of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papers” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Newsies contains such popular numbers as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” “Something to Believe In” and “Santa Fe.”

The talented cast includes Levi Randolph as Jack Kelly, Sarah Atkinson as Katherine Plumber, David Kincannon as Joseph Pulitzer, Fletcher Kim as Race, along with 21 other talented actors and dancers.

About Performance Now Theatre Company

Since its inception in 2001, Performance Now has produced over 75 major shows. Besides onstage training there are many opportunities for new artists, young and old, to acquire different skills associated with the theatre, including set design and construction, stage management, costumes, and make-up. Our training programs help to give the apprentice a better understanding of theatre in general, while providing them experience in the different areas associated with the production. Performance Now Theatre Company dedicates at least one show each year to this purpose, “Bringing professional quality entertainment at affordable prices.”

Photo Credit: RDG Photography

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural Center
Cast of Newsies

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural Center
Levi Randolph, Sarah Atkinson, Riley Holmes

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural Center
Eli Shroeder, Sarah Atkinson, and Levi Randolph




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Theatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice Program Photo
Theatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice Program

Theatre Aspen will present its largest apprentice program ever for its 41st Season where they expect over 1,000 applicants to apply for the coveted 30 slots.

2
Video: First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Perfo Photo
Video: First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Get a first look at  THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY which begins performances next month at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

3
Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6 Photo
Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6

Comedy Works has announced that Frankie Quiñones will perform this weekend. 

4
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Mens Chorus In M Photo
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024

Experience the incredible talent of Tony-winning actress Jennifer Holliday as she joins the Denver Gay Men's Chorus for a special performance of 'Neon Lights.' This tribute to Broadway is set to take place in March 2024 and promises to be a showstopper that resonates with audiences for generations.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural CenterPhotos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's NEWSIES at The Lakewood Cultural Center
Theatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice ProgramTheatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice Program
Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024

Videos

First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone in Denver Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (3/15-3/17)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
Stories on Stage presents The Wind, A New Musical in Denver Stories on Stage presents The Wind, A New Musical
Su Teatro (1/14-1/14)
Hairspray in Denver Hairspray
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
acts of faith in Denver acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney’s “Newsies” in Denver Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney’s “Newsies”
Lakewood Cultural Center (1/05-1/21)
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You