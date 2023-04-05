Phoebe Robinson Comes To The Boulder Theater In October

Phoebe Robinson brings 'Messy AF' to the Boulder Theater. The performance is on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Phoebe Robinson is a standup comedian, best-selling author, producer, actress, and publisher. She is the author of the essay collections "You Can't Touch My Hair," "Everything's Trash, But It's Okay," and "Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes," and, in 2020, she launched her own imprint, Tiny Reparations Books.

Robinson is also the co-creator and co-star of the podcast "2 Dope Queens" and HBO series of the same name. Other onscreen work includes the TV adaptation of "Everything's Trash" and the standup special "Sorry, Harriet Tubman," both of which are produced by her company, Tiny Reparations. She most recently received the Variety's Comedy Innovator Award for her work and continued contribution in comedy.