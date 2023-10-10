Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes to Present INDESCRIBABLE, A Unique Dance Production

Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre, Phamaly Theatre Company, will present Indescribable, A Co-production with The Silhouettes. This production will take place at The Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.

Indescribable will run for one weekend only: November 3-5th with evening performances on Friday and Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

"When society thinks about dance, it's often thought to be an artform that is not for every body, and particularly, not for disabled bodies," states Phamaly's Managing Director, Corinne Denny. "As Phamaly is about to embark on its 35th year, it's important that our audiences and actors get the opportunity to experience professional dance with a disability lens. We are proud to partner with The Silhouettes, America's Premier Shadow Dance Company, to create this opportunity for our companies to learn from one another to make the most inclusive dance production possible."

Join Phamaly as they collaborate with America's Got Talent Season 6 runner ups, The Silhouettes, to produce the first-ever epic dance production in the company's history. Two children, Destiny and Amor, traverse the narrow seas on a pirate ship when a sudden storm destroys their vessel, separating the two friends. Determined to reach each other, the children go on a magical journey through enchanted islands, jungles, and oceans as they long to reconnect. Appropriate for all ages, this show will feature The Silhouettes' exceptional brand of shadow dance combined with Phamaly's unique disability-affirming storytelling. You'll never see another show like this; it will be truly...Indescribable.

Accessibility Services are available including captioning, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, tactile tours, Braille materials, sensory guides, wheelchair access, and inclusive hospitality discounts.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit Click Here.

About Phamaly Theatre Company

Transforming Stories. Deconstructing Barriers. Elevating Disability.

Now in its 34th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre company, producing professional theatre exclusively casting artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, trauma-related, and emotional. Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

About The Silhouettes

THE SILHOUETTES Golden Buzzer Act from America's Got Talent The Champions 2020 and First Runner-Up on AGT Season 6 spread light and love with every performance by inspiring audience members around the world with messages of BELIEVE in yourself, IMAGINE the possibilities, CREATE the perfect world, have PRIDE in your country and UNITE with love.

About Indescribable

Directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton of The Silhouettes and Twanna LaTrice Hill of Phamaly Theatre Company

Music Direction by Corinne Denny

Choreography by Lynne Waggoner-Patton