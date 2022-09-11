Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performance Now's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Opens at Lakewood Cultural Center

Performances run through September 25th.

Sep. 11, 2022  

Performance Now Theatre Company presents A Grand Night for Singing September 9-25 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

This delightful musical revue showcases the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, featuring songs from Allegro, Carousel, Me and Juliet, State Fair, Pipe Dream, Flower Drum Song, Oklahoma!, The King and I, South Pacific, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music.

The talented cast features Nicole Cherecwich as Lynne, Emily Ellet as Vicki, Justin Milner as Martin, Lars Preece as Jason, and Leiney Rigg as Alyson.

About Performance Now Theatre Company

Besides onstage training there are many opportunities for new artists, young and old, to acquire different skills associated with the theatre, including set design and construction, stage management, costumes, and make-up. Our training programs help to give the apprentice a better understanding of theatre in general, while providing them experience in the different areas associated with the production. Performance Now Theatre Company dedicates at least one show each year to this purpose, "Bringing professional quality entertainment at affordable prices."

Photo Credit: RDG Photography


