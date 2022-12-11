Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performance Now Theatre Company to Present LITTLE WOMEN at The Lakewood Cultural Center in January

The production will run January 6 – 22, 2023.

Dec. 11, 2022  
Performance Now Theatre Company to Present LITTLE WOMEN at The Lakewood Cultural Center in January

Performance Now Theatre Company will present Little Women January 6 - 22, 2023 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

This Tony Award-winning musical based on Louisa May Alcott's novel focuses on the four March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy, and their beloved Marmee. Intercut with vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories that Jo weaves of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This story of love and family stands the test of time.

The talented cast features Leiney Rigg as Jo, Maggie Lamb as Marmee, Sara Risner as Meg, Regan Fenske as Beth, Evelyn Kunch as Amy, Carter Edward Smith as Laurie Laurence, Bill Diggle as Professor Bhaer, Bill Diggle as Mr. John Burke, Michelle Jeffres as Aunt March, and Mark Dissette as Mr. Laurence.

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.

About Performance Now Theatre Company

Besides onstage training there are many opportunities for new artists, young and old, to acquire different skills associated with the theatre, including set design and construction, stage management, costumes, and make-up. Our training programs help to give the apprentice a better understanding of theatre in general, while providing them experience in the different areas associated with the production. Performance Now Theatre Company dedicates at least one show each year to this purpose, "Bringing professional quality entertainment at affordable prices."



