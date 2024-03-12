Patton Oswalt to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patton Oswalt will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square Thursday June 20, Friday June 21, and Saturday June 22.

Patton Oswalt continues to leave his distinctive imprint across all areas of entertainment, from his award-winning comedy specials to his many guest roles on television. His most recent comedy special We All Scream (which also marked his directorial debut) launched on Netflix September 2023 and Oswalt was recently nominated for a Grammy for his comedy album. He starred in the Magnolia Pictures comedy I Love My Dad, winner of the Grand Jury and Audience awards at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

Oswalt has appeared in many films, including The Circle, alongside Tom Hanks, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Zoolander, both directed by Ben Stiller, Steven Soderbergh’s The Informant with Matt Damon, and alongside Seth Rogen in Jody Hill’s Observe and Report, as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia and Todd Phillips’ Starsky and Hutch. Oswalt was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his performance in Jason Reitman’s film Young Adult.

Oswalt’s past television work includes memorable roles on Parks and Recreation, which brought him a TV Critics Choice Award, A.P. Bio, Veep, United States of Tara, Seinfeld(his TV acting debut), and many more. He is also very well known for playing ‘Spence’ on The King of Queens for nine seasons. Oswalt is also the narrator on ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs. He provided the voice for ‘Remy’ the rat in Pixar’s Oscar® winner Ratatouille, and his other voice credits include ‘Max’ in The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sorry To Bother You, the SYFY series Happy!, Rick and Morty, Archer, and BoJack Horseman.

He has been nominated for a total of six Grammys and four Emmys. Oswalt has shot eight TV specials and released seven critically acclaimed albums -- in 2009, Patton received his first Grammy nomination for his album My Weakness Is Strong. Other notable specials include I Love Everything, Annihilation, and Talking for Clapping.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 15 @ 10:00 AM.