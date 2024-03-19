PILLOWS & BEER Live Comes To Paramount Theatre This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment & Paramount Theatre will present Pillows and Beer Live with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, July 26th at 7:30pm.

About Pillows and Beer Live:

Join Bravo's Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll for a night of laughs, drinks, and good times. Get to know the boys outside of reality TV where they will share stories from their lives, dish on the latest celebrity gossip, and answer questions from the audience. The Boys will talk about everything from dating fails, their biggest pet peeves, and their favorite guests. Most importantly they will give the audience a chance to get in on the fun. Pillows & Beer Live is about two best friends sharing a laugh with all their besties.

Tickets

Ticket prices are $39.50-$59.50 plus applicable fees. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.