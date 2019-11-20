Ovation West Presents SEASON OF LIGHT With The Evergreen Chorale And The Denver Children's Choir, In Denver And Golden

Ovation West Performing Arts presents "Season of Light" for two performances only on Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm at Wellshire Presbyterian Church in Denver, and on Sunday, December 15 at 4:30pm in Friedhoff Hall at the Green Center of Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Tickets are $24/adults, $22/seniors (62 & 0ver) and $18/students, and are available by phone 303-674-4002 or online at www.ovationwest.org. Groups of 10 or more receive a 15% discount.

Christine Gaudreau, artistic director of Ovation West, has selected a repertoire that includes compositions by John Rutter, Shawn Kirchner, Daniel Elder, and Eriks Esenvalds as well as familiar seasonal favorites connected by the theme of light. The 75 members of the multi-generational Evergreen Chorale will be joined by the Summit Singers of the Denver Children's Choir for this concert. This advanced treble ensemble is comprised of 56 singers ages 7 through 17 from throughout Denver, under the direction of Lisa Cameron and Maritza Lynch. Each choir will perform some pieces independently, and also join together for several compositions.

The concert also features pianist Patrick Lee, violinist Emily Lewis, and bass player Mike Hyland. Concert-goers who attend on Sunday will have an extra treat - the two choirs will be joined by The Undertones, an award-winning, coed a cappella group from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, which has performed at the White House and given concerts overseas.

Ovation West Performing Arts is an organization based in Evergreen, Colorado, which includes the Evergreen Chorale, Ovation West Musical Theatre, Center Stage, Altezza Chamber Choir, Summer Music Camp, and the Shining Stars Concert Series. In addition to this concert, their 19-20 season include the comedy "Lend Me A Tenor: The Musical" at Center Stage in February/March 2020 under the direction of Warren Sherrill. This spring, the Evergreen Chorale will collaborate with the Evergreen Chamber Orchestra to perform Gabriel Fauré's Requiem on April 4 and 5.

Ovation West will also welcome guest musicians for two additional Shining Stars Concerts at Center Stage - a performance by the Queen City Jazz Band on February 1 and "An Evening of Jazz" with pianist Patrick Lee on May 8, 2020. More information and tickets for all these events are available at www.ovationwest.org or by calling (303) 674-4002.





