Ovation West Musical Theatre Presents GODSPELL This Month

Ovation West Musical Theatre presents "Godspell" March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80222 and April 8 & 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2:30 p.m.at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Tickets are $30 adults; $26 seniors (62+), $20 students, and are available online at www.ovationwest.org or by phone at 303-674-4002. Special Flex Passes and Group prices are available.

"Godspell" was the first musical by Grammy and Academy Award Winner Stephen Schwartz. The story based on the Gospel of Matthew centers around a comedic troupe who helps Jesus tell parables through games and storytelling. The retelling of the original show premiered on Broadway on October 13, 2011 and continues to be produced by touring companies around the globe. The show includes the well-loved songs "Day by Day", "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord" and "Learn Your Lessons Well."

Director Peter Dearth shares his interpretation of the original story and, through Ovation West's production, draws attention to the challenges of the homeless community in Denver and surrounding areas. Ovation West's Kirsten Carpenter-Ortman and Patrick Lee will provide musical direction. Rachael Lessard is choreographing the production.

Dearth has cast 10 talented local performers including Adam Kinney in the role of Jesus and Lindsey Kinney in the role of Celisse from our regional premieres of "Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Lend Me A Tenor." Anna Piper from "Fiddler On The Roof" joins us again and plays Linsey. Judas is played by Caleb Reed, Anna Maria is played by Bussy Gower, Uzo is Michaela Lamb, George is Adam Shupe, Morgan is Delci Lutes, Telly is Joseph Sanford and Nick is Jake Bell.

