OpenStage Theatre & Company Announces Inaugural Endowment Day Of Giving

OpenStage Theatre & Company has announced its first-ever Endowment Day of Giving on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This all-day event aims to raise funds and awareness for the newly launched OpenStage Endowment Fund, which will ensure that future generations can continue to experience the magic of live theatre in Northern Colorado.

Participants can contribute to the Endowment Fund online throughout the day, and are invited to a celebratory gathering at Pour Brothers Community Tavern from 5-7pm. All tips during this special event will directly benefit the Endowment Fund. OpenStage artists, including Kenny Moten (director of Reefer Madness), Heather Ostberg Johnson (director of Pride and Prejudice), and Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award nominee Dave Austin-Gröen (actor in The 39 Steps), will be in attendance and ready to meet event attendees.

“Our Endowment Fund is a long-term investment in the future of live theatre in our community,” said Jessica Kroupa, Managing Director of OpenStage Theatre & Company. “This is an opportunity for our supporters to become a lasting part of OpenStage's legacy and to help us continue to provide transformative, engaging theatre for decades to come.”

OpenStage has been a cultural cornerstone in Northern Colorado for over 50 years, producing comedies, classics, musicals, and cutting-edge dramas. Contributions to the Endowment Fund will support this vital work, ensuring that OpenStage remains a beacon of creativity and innovation well into the future.

To donate and learn more about the event, visit the Endowment Day of Giving Event Page or donate directly at openstage.com/give. Be a part of the future and join OpenStage on September 25 to make a lasting impact on the future of live theatre in Fort Collins.

