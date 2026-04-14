ONCE, THE TEMPEST & More Set for Denver Center Theatre Company 2026/27 Season

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Denver Center Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring eight mainstage productions alongside additional attractions. The season will begin September 11, 2026 and continue through May 2027 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The lineup will include a mix of classic works, new plays, musicals, and adaptations, including two world premieres and a new staging of ONCE.

DESTINY OF DESIRE

By Karen Zacarías

September 11 – October 4, 2026 | Wolf Theatre

A play with music following two girls switched at birth, presented as a telenovela-inspired story.

THE TEMPEST

By William Shakespeare

October 2 – November 1, 2026 | Kilstrom Theatre

A production of Shakespeare’s final play centered on magic, revenge, and reconciliation.

BOGFRIENDS (WORLD PREMIERE)

By jose sebastian alberdi

January 15 – February 21, 2027 | Singleton Theatre

A new play exploring relationships and memory through interconnected characters.

HOW TO CONQUER AMERICA: A MOSTLY TRUE HISTORY OF YOGURT (WORLD PREMIERE)

By David Myers

February 5 – 28, 2027 | Kilstrom Theatre

A new work examining identity and ambition through the story of a marketing campaign.

ONCE

Book by Enda Walsh

April 2 – May 2, 2027 | Wolf Theatre

A musical based on the film about a musician and a pianist forming a connection in Dublin.

AND SO WE WALKED: AN ARTIST’S JOURNEY ALONG THE TRAIL OF TEARS

By DeLanna Studi

April 16 – May 23, 2027 | Singleton Theatre

A solo performance exploring heritage and identity through a personal journey.

DIAL M FOR MURDER

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

April 30 – May 30, 2027 | Kilstrom Theatre

A stage adaptation of the Hitchcock thriller centered on a planned crime gone wrong.

ADDED ATTRACTIONS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 25 – December 27, 2026 | Wolf Theatre

A holiday musical adaptation of the Dickens classic.

COLORADO NEW PLAY SUMMIT

February 20–21, 2027 | Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex

An annual event featuring staged readings and new work development.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Subscription packages are currently available, with single tickets to be released at a later date. Additional information is available through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.