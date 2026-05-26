Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Unveils 2026 Professional Company

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Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the company members for its 2026 season, featuring a lineup of beloved musicals, returning artists, and exciting new talent from across the country.

The season opens June 5 with Shrek The Musical, followed by Dirty Rotten Scoundrels on June 19 and Urinetown The Musical on July 3. The fall production, Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical, opens September 4.

The performers in the 2026 professional company were selected from more than 1,200 auditions held nationwide. This year's company includes Xander Benton, Caroline Bowers, Kinsey Gray Calderone, Sophia Campagna, Brandi Campbell, Jack Cipriani, Kristen Das, Lydia Diekmann, Shannon Foley, Brecken Hummer, Logan Johnson, Josh Kellman, Tori Kocher, Mitchell Lewis, Wedler Lordeus, George Lorimer, Jared Martin, Brandy Miller, Rachel Miller, Yazmine Moore, Megan Opalinski, Maura Rose Pawelko, Nicholas A. Petrelli, Rebecca Rand, Brooklynn Stanley, Tyler Symone, and Noah Warner.

Returning for another season at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre is Michael Querio, who will direct Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and serve as music director for Shrek The Musical and Urinetown. Jeff Duke will direct Shrek and Never Can Say Goodbye, while Suzanna Champion will direct Urinetown. Michael Jordan (not pictured) rejoins the creative team as music director for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Jennifer Lupp will choreograph Shrek and Never Can Say Goodbye, while Christopher Rice-Thomson will choreograph Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Stephanie Hansen will choreograph Urinetown. Costume designers for the season include Jesus Perez for Shrek; Lindsay McDonald for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Urinetown; and Jeff Duke and Jennifer Lupp for Never Can Say Goodbye. Additional designers include Ethan Newman (lighting), Cody Tellis Rutledge and Tucker Topel (scenic), Joshua Nguyen (sound - not pictured), and Lili Federico (projections).

The theatre also welcomes back several returning members of the professional production staff, including Amy Radebaugh as stage manager and company manager, Ethan Newman as production manager, and Jesse Wade as technical director.

It takes a lot of people to make Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre come alive. We are excited to welcome both returning artists and new company members for another unforgettable summer season in Grand Lake.

For a complete list of company members — including musicians, additional production staff, guest artists, and administrative staff — visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website and click “Backstage” and then “Meet the Company.”

Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. Patrons may stop by the administrative office across the street from the theatre, call 970-627-3421, or visit rockymountainrep.com for tickets and information.

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