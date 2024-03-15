Northglenn Arts Presents Phamaly Theatre Company's MISS HOLMES The Ultimate Murder Mystery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Arts will present Phamaly Theatre Company's production of Miss Holmes by Christopher M. Walsh, based on characters by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Phamaly Theatre Company is Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre company.

“The game is afoot” in this exciting new take on the world's most famous detective! In this unconventional adaptation of the characters we know and love, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson must uncover the truth surrounding a pattern of sinister murders in London. When young newlywed Lizzie Chapman begins to receive anonymous messages about her husband, a respected police inspector, insinuating that he is a murderer, only Holmes and Watson can uncover the truth. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's series of masterpieces, this new adaptation re-examines the world of Holmes and Watson through a feminist lens as they attempt to navigate a society that simply will not accept their brilliance.

“A theatre, not only surviving but thriving, for 35 years is virtually unheard of,” states Ben Raanan, Artistic Director.

“Throughout its years, Phamaly has developed its own brand of art that pushes the boundaries of theatre and disability in America. This season we will be taking risks but doing so with the ingenuity and love you have come to know from YOUR premier disability company, and Miss Holmes will be the first in our 35th anniversary season to push these boundaries—this time using the world's most famous detective.”

Tickets and More Information

Accessibility Services will be available for the production including captioning, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, sensory friendly performances, tactile tours, Braille materials, sensory guides, wheelchair access, and inclusive hospitality discounts.

Inclusive Hospitality: Northglenn Arts and Phamaly believe making theatre accessible for all includes making it financially accessible as well. $5 Inclusive Hospitality tickets will be available for purchase at every performance at the box office two hours prior to the show. A total of ten tickets with a maximum of two tickets per person are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis for each performance.

For more information: Visit NorthglennARTS.org or contact the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303.450.8888.

About Northglenn Arts:

Northglenn Arts is the cultural services division of the City of Northglenn and strives to provide affordable access to the arts in north Denver by presenting live quality productions through Northglenn Arts Presents and Northglenn Youth Theatre, offering outdoor summer concerts and movies, drama classes for youth through NYT Academy, public art through Northglenn's Art on Parade and other commissions, and special events throughout the year. Northglenn Arts is generously funded by Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, Colorado Creative Industries, TourWest, National Endowment for the Arts, and Westaf.

About Phamaly Theatre Company

Now in its 35th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre company, producing professional theatre exclusively casting artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, trauma-related, and emotional. Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.