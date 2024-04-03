Northglenn Arts Hosts Abigail Osborn in Concert in the Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northglenn Arts has announced an exclusive studio performance by the talented singer-songwriter Abigail Osborn on Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

This intimate concert promises an unforgettable experience as Abigail Osborn captivates audiences with her unique blend of honest storytelling and dreamy pop melodies. Osborn's music serves as a poignant coming-of-age soundtrack, capturing the complexities of modern relationships with raw authenticity. Her lyrics reflect the transient nature of connections in today's fast-paced world, resonating deeply with audiences of all ages.

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Abigail Osborn is a rising star in the music scene. Now based in Los Angeles, California, she dedicates her time to crafting soul-stirring songs not only for herself but also for other artists. With a passion for storytelling, Osborn invites listeners to immerse themselves in her narratives, hoping to touch hearts and souls with every note.

"We are delighted to host Abigail Osborn for this special evening of music and storytelling," said Michael Stricker, Northglenn Arts Executive Producer. "Her ability to blend poignant lyrics with captivating melodies is truly remarkable, and we cannot wait for audiences to experience her talent firsthand."

Don't miss your chance to witness Abigail Osborn live in concert at Northglenn Arts. Limited tickets are available now and selling fast. Join us for an unforgettable night of music and emotion.