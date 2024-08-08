Northglenn Adds Second City And ARTRAGEOUS Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northglenn Arts has announced new national touring add-on shows that go on sale to the public starting August 13!

For the first time, Northglenn Arts will debut a series of add-on performances, offering additional opportunities to enjoy national touring live entertainment in the north metro region!

The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over 60 years and their new revue, “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater” will bring hilarious holiday memories to the Parsons Theatre on December 21 at 7:30 p.m. From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars. Join us for an evening filled with seasonal songs, sketches, and their renowned improv comedy. The Second City promises a fast-paced, fresh take on holiday fun. This show is recommended for ages 17 and up.

On May 9 at 7:30 p.m. step into an outrageous adventure of arts: ARTRAGEOUS the ONLY show where you can witness the fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, blacklight Bunraku, Artpunk wear, and inclusion in one magical experience. A captivating blend of live painting, music, dance, comedy, and interactive fun for the whole family.

Additional add-on shows will be announced throughout the coming season. Tickets for add-on shows will go on sale to the public on August 13, 2024.

Add-on tickets are available now to Presents Package holders. To become a Northglenn Arts Presents package holder, visit NorthglennARTS.org/packages and pick from 4 flex shows for $85 or 8 flex shows for $150.

Package holder benefits include up to 38 percent off ticketing prices*,15 percent off add-on shows, early access to 2025-26 season shows and insider information about upcoming discounts and shows. *Add-on shows are not available for packages.

Purchase tickets and packages online at NorthglennARTS.org or call the box office at 303.450.8888.

