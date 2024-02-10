Noel Miller Will Play Paramount Theatre in November

Comedy Works Entertainment will present NOEL MILLER: NEW SUPPLY TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $39.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at the button below.

ABOUT NOEL MILLER:

Noel Miller - YouTube [youtube.com] 2.7M / TikTok [tiktok.com] 1.4M/ IG [instagram.com] 1.3M

Noel is a beloved touring comedian, musician, director, podcaster & digital megastar. Noel's biting one-liners and topical social commentary have made him a force to be reckoned with in the comedy world with over 8 million supporters across social platforms (as of Feb 2024).

In 2023, Noel's touring career reached new heights with his ‘Everything is F#&ked [noelmillerlive.com]' tour where he performed to sold out rooms of thousands in 76 cities worldwide and filmed his first comedy special which debuts in October 2023. By popular demand, Noel is hitting the road again this year for his ‘Noel Miller: New Supply' tour.

Beyond comedy, Noel is co-founder of TMG Studios, which boasts over 200M+ views/listens across the network and six shows within their orbit. Noel is co-host of the award-winning podcast, The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast, which continuously ranks in Spotify's Top 10 comedy podcasts.

Noel's creativity and brilliant mind is showcased in every facet of his career - including filmmaking, directing and creative producing. His portfolio includes: music videos with over 21 millions views, a dark comedy short film, Suki, plus set design and creative producing at TMG Studios. Noel Miller's talent is unmatched and only just getting started.

New Supply will bring Noel's dark-wit humor to the stage with an observational eye on how humans handle life & death & the intertwining of technology & how it has intercepted our brains, this will be fun.

“After hitting the road in 2023, I found myself on many tour buses and planes thinking about life, death and what we're really living for… the road really makes you think,” said Miller. “I'm excited to bring my new thoughts to life in a city near you this year!”