Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Nick Murphy to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The Atlanta comic, a regular at Punchline Comedy Club and Laughing Skull Lounge, has worked with Ron White and Jim Jeffries.
Stand-up comedian Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark for two shows on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026.
Based in Atlanta, Murphy is a regular performer at the city's Punchline Comedy Club and Laughing Skull Lounge. He has shared the stage with comedians including Ron White, Jim Jefferies, and the Lucas Brothers.
Murphy was also selected to perform at the 2024 Moontower Comedy Festival and Netflix Is A Joke Festival, expanding his presence on the national stand-up comedy circuit.
Known for his observational humor, Murphy draws inspiration from personal experiences and everyday life. While he credits his comedic abilities to years of observation, experience, and hard work, his mother reportedly prefers to take credit for his success.
Performance and Ticket Information
Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on the following dates:
- Thursday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for each performance.
Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com
Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.
For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations
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