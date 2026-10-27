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Nick Murphy to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

The Atlanta comic, a regular at Punchline Comedy Club and Laughing Skull Lounge, has worked with Ron White and Jim Jeffries.

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Nick Murphy to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Stand-up comedian Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark for two shows on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026.

Based in Atlanta, Murphy is a regular performer at the city's Punchline Comedy Club and Laughing Skull Lounge. He has shared the stage with comedians including Ron White, Jim Jefferies, and the Lucas Brothers.

Murphy was also selected to perform at the 2024 Moontower Comedy Festival and Netflix Is A Joke Festival, expanding his presence on the national stand-up comedy circuit.

Known for his observational humor, Murphy draws inspiration from personal experiences and everyday life. While he credits his comedic abilities to years of observation, experience, and hard work, his mother reportedly prefers to take credit for his success.

Performance and Ticket Information

Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on the following dates:

  • Thursday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for each performance.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

Click Here to Get Tickets

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