Nick Murphy to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Stand-up comedian Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark for two shows on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026.

Based in Atlanta, Murphy is a regular performer at the city's Punchline Comedy Club and Laughing Skull Lounge. He has shared the stage with comedians including Ron White, Jim Jefferies, and the Lucas Brothers.

Murphy was also selected to perform at the 2024 Moontower Comedy Festival and Netflix Is A Joke Festival, expanding his presence on the national stand-up comedy circuit.

Known for his observational humor, Murphy draws inspiration from personal experiences and everyday life. While he credits his comedic abilities to years of observation, experience, and hard work, his mother reportedly prefers to take credit for his success.

Performance and Ticket Information

Nick Murphy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on the following dates:

Thursday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for each performance.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 02 Hrs 24 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming