NAHF Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant to Enhance Youth Theatre Diversity & Inclusivity

The grant will play a pivotal role in expanding opportunities for young artists.
The Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation has received $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant is specifically designated to support an evaluation initiative aimed at diversifying youth theater programs.
The Challenge America grants are a part of the NEA's commitment to enhancing the arts sector throughout the United States. These grants, awarded in all artistic disciplines, primarily support small organizations engaging in a variety of arts projects that reach historically underserved communities. These communities may have limited access to the arts due to factors such as geography, ethnicity, economics, and/or disability.
The NAHF's initiative will focus on evaluating and enhancing the Northglenn Youth Theater programming to ensure increased diversity and inclusivity. The grant will play a pivotal role in expanding opportunities for young artists, particularly in communities with rich and dynamic cultural identities that may have historically faced limited funding opportunities.
Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, expressed her pleasure in announcing these grants. She highlighted the diverse range of projects that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities. "Whether it's the creation of new art, opportunities for public engagement, or work to better understand the impact of the arts, these grants build towards a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential."
