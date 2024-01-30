NAHF Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant to Enhance Youth Theatre Diversity & Inclusivity

The grant will play a pivotal role in expanding opportunities for young artists.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center Photo 3 Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival Photo 4 Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

NAHF Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant to Enhance Youth Theatre Diversity & Inclusivity The Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation has received $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant is specifically designated to support an evaluation initiative aimed at diversifying youth theater programs.

The Challenge America grants are a part of the NEA's commitment to enhancing the arts sector throughout the United States. These grants, awarded in all artistic disciplines, primarily support small organizations engaging in a variety of arts projects that reach historically underserved communities. These communities may have limited access to the arts due to factors such as geography, ethnicity, economics, and/or disability.

The NAHF's initiative will focus on evaluating and enhancing the Northglenn Youth Theater programming to ensure increased diversity and inclusivity. The grant will play a pivotal role in expanding opportunities for young artists, particularly in communities with rich and dynamic cultural identities that may have historically faced limited funding opportunities.

Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, expressed her pleasure in announcing these grants. She highlighted the diverse range of projects that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities. "Whether it's the creation of new art, opportunities for public engagement, or work to better understand the impact of the arts, these grants build towards a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential."



RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Video: The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word Photo
Video: The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word

Learn how the touring cast of HAIRSPRAY would describe the Tony Award-winning musical comedy in one word in the video here!

2
Lakewood Cultural Center to Present Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour in March Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center to Present Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour in March

Grammy-nominated, jazz-fusion supergroup, Special EFX brings a carefully curated selection of renowned, contemporary jazz musicians to the Lakewood Cultural Center for a performance of irresistible grooves filled with funky memorable hooks, lyrical head-bopping melodies and body-shaking rhythms this March.

3
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center

Growing up in the church was not without its challenges. As a longtime member of the RTC (religious trauma club), I have spent much time since those days deconstructing what I was taught so that I could truly learn things for myself; so that I could learn more about myself. Although those days are behind me, the stories and parables from the best selling book across the globe still hold worthwhile life lessons. Among those stories is 'the big one' - the life and times of Jesus Christ. The story of Jesus has been told through a plethora of artistic mediums throughout the centuries, but none so famous in this lifetime as Andrew Lloyd Weber's Jesus Christ Superstar now on its 50th Anniversary Tour and the latest production to make a stop at DCPA.

4
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION Photo
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION

Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers present 'Lighthouse Presents: A Colorado Collection' on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One WordVideo: The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word
Lakewood Cultural Center to Present Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour in MarchLakewood Cultural Center to Present Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour in March
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTIONStories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next MonthTHE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month

Videos

The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word Video
The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS Video
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Annie in Denver Annie
Lincoln Center (4/26-4/28)
acts of faith in Denver acts of faith
Local Theater Company (2/01-2/18)
The Triumph of Love in Denver The Triumph of Love
Wheat Ridge Theatre Company (2/02-2/18)
Alice By Heart in Denver Alice By Heart
Find Your Light (5/03-5/05)
Hairspray in Denver Hairspray
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
Jeff Jenson and Wonder present Spellbound Magic in Denver Jeff Jenson and Wonder present Spellbound Magic
The Hub at 40 Arts West (2/03-2/03)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Denver Chicago (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (2/05-2/05)
237 Virginia Avenue in Denver 237 Virginia Avenue
Local Theater Company (5/02-5/19)
Chicago in Denver Chicago
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (2/06-2/06)
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You