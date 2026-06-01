MY FAIR LADY Will Come to Lakewood Cultural Center From Performance Now Theatre Company

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Performance Now Theatre Company will present Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady June 12 - 28 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $33 ($5 service fee included) and are available online or by calling 303-987-7845.

Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured - the tale of a Cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady.

Featuring one of musical theatre's greatest scores including: “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

The cast features Charlotte Campbell as Eliza Doolittle, Bill Diggle as Professor Henry Higgins, Jim Hitzke as Alfred P. Doolittle, Wes Munsil as Colonel Hugh Pickering, Mary Campbell as Mrs. Higgins, Lars Preece as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Ashlie Kirkpatrick as Mrs. Pearce. A stellar ensemble of 22 rounds out the cast.

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