MY FAIR LADY Will Come to Lakewood Cultural Center From Performance Now Theatre Company
Charlotte Campbell and Bill Diggle lead the classic Lerner and Loewe musical, directed by Kelly Van Oosbree.
Performance Now Theatre Company will present Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady June 12 - 28 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $33 ($5 service fee included) and are available online or by calling 303-987-7845.
Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.
Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured - the tale of a Cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady.
Featuring one of musical theatre's greatest scores including: “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”
The cast features Charlotte Campbell as Eliza Doolittle, Bill Diggle as Professor Henry Higgins, Jim Hitzke as Alfred P. Doolittle, Wes Munsil as Colonel Hugh Pickering, Mary Campbell as Mrs. Higgins, Lars Preece as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Ashlie Kirkpatrick as Mrs. Pearce. A stellar ensemble of 22 rounds out the cast.
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
|
Buena Vista Social Club
Buell Theatre (4/27-5/09) PHOTOS
|
Violet co-produced with Phamaly Theatre Company
Aurora Fox Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
|
The Great Gatsby
Buell Theatre (4/06-4/18) PHOTOS
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
|
What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
|
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Buell Theatre (3/09-3/21) PHOTOS
|
Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
|
Firebringer
The Lincoln Center (9/11-9/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW