MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD And More Announced for Broadway At Pikes Peak Center 2024-25 Season

The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its 24–25 Season for Pikes Peak Center. The BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, MEAN GIRLS, ANNIE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and MYSTIC PIZZA.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in Colorado Springs and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24–25. Starting with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD, the wacky musical comedy based on characters from the television sitcom and movie, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Tina Fey's hilarious musical, MEAN GIRLS, and family favorite, ANNIE, this Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the eighth year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Feb. 18–20, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

MEAN GIRLS

March 3–5, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

ANNIE

March 24–26, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

April 29–May 1, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

MYSTIC PIZZA

June 10–12, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the 80s and 90s! The hit songs range from "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to "Hold On" to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges and the opportunity to upgrade to the Dining Club. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.