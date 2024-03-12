MARC MARON: ALL IN Comes to Boulder Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome MARC MARON: ALL IN coming to Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $49.50 – $69.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com.

ABOUT MARC MARON

Marc Maron has released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career. His most recent, “FROM BLEAK TO DARK” premiered on HBO February 11, 2023 and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Maron’s other specials include “END TIMES FUN" (2020) on Netflix, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award, “MARC MARON: TOO REAL"(2017), MORE LATER” (2015) on Epix, and “THINKY PAIN” (2013).

Maron has an incredible reputation in the podcasting world through his landmark podcast “WTF with Marc Maron”. Launched in 2009, this interview-style podcast receives over 100 million listeners every year and has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space, with over 1400 episodes to date. Over the years, Marc has interviewed icons such as US President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet, and Robin Williams. Earlier this year, Maron’s show became the first one-on-one podcast episode (Episode 67- Robin Williams) inducted into America’s National Recording Registry.

Maron starred in the Netflix series “GLOW" and his scripted series, "MARON", aired for four seasons on IFC. This past year, Maron also starred in the critically acclaimed feature film, TO LESLIE, starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney. Some of Maron’s other acting credits include his roles in JOKER, RESPECT, the 2021 Aretha Franklin which he starred in alongside Jennifer Hudson, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL, SWORD OF TRUST, STARDUST. He also portrayed “Mr. Snake” in the Dreamworks animated feature, THE BAD GUYS, alongside Sam Rockwell, which premiered at #1 at the box office and “Lex Luthor” in DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS, which released in July 2022, also at #1, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart.