Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers to Host 2025 'Memorial Day Pick-Nic'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers have announced they are teaming up to host the “Memorial Day Pick-Nic” at Colorado’s historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 26, 2025. The show will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Colorado’s “polyethnic cajun slamgrass” pioneers, Leftover Salmon. Both of these bluegrass acts will perform two sets each, accompanied by collaborations with the High Country Horns, as well as some very special guests who have yet to be announced. The show will also feature an opening performance by rising Denver-based “good folk’n Country” outfit, Clay Street Unit.

This announcement follows Kitchen Dwellers’ recently sold out three night run in Denver including two nights at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and the band’s first headlining performance at the Mission Ballroom. Similarly, Leftover Salmon just wrapped up two sold-out nights for their annual Thanksgiving run at Boulder Theater.

Early bird presale tickets and VIP packages are on sale now with presale code BANJO. General on sale is this Friday, December 6 at 10am MT.

“I can’t think of a better place to spend the day and night watching the weather swirl around than Red Rocks! Let’s all have a musical ‘pick-nic’ together and celebrate 35 years of Salmon in the high country with Kitchen Dwellers and Clay Street Unit!” - Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon)

“Leftover Salmon are more than a band. They’re a legacy. The grandfathers of the jamgrass genre. And more than just the music, they’re pinnacle examples of the scene, the ideals, the values and the freewheeling lifestyle that all comes with it. And I’m honored to share the stage with them every time I get the opportunity. To get the chance to do so at Red Rocks is nothing short of a privilege and an honor.” - Torrin Daniels (Kitchen Dwellers)

About Leftover Salmon:

Few bands stick around for thirty years. Even fewer bands leave a legacy during that time that marks them as a truly special, once-in-lifetime type band. And no band has done all that and had as much fun as Leftover Salmon.

Since their earliest days as a forward thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever evolving sound, to their role as a pioneer of the modern jamband scene, to their current status as elder-statesmen of the scene who cast a huge influential shadow over every festival they play, Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with their own weirdly, unique style.

Leftover Salmon is continuing their long, storied history, which found them first emerging from the progressive bluegrass world and coming of age as one the original jam bands, before rising to become architects of what has become known as Jamgrass and helping to create a landscape where bands schooled in the traditional rules of bluegrass can break free of those bonds through nontraditional instrumentation and an innate ability to push songs in new psychedelic directions live.

Leftover Salmon is a band who, for more than thirty five years, has never stood still; they are constantly changing, evolving, and inspiring. If someone wanted to understand what Americana music is they could do no better than to go to a Leftover Salmon show, where they effortlessly glide from a bluegrass number born on the front porch, to the down-and-dirty Cajun swamps with a stop on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, to the hallowed halls of the Ryman in Nashville, before firing one up in the mountains of Colorado.

About Kitchen Dwellers:

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more. They’ve released four critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle [2017], Muir Maid [2019], Wise River [2022], and Seven Devils [2024]. After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more.

Comments