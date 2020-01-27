Lakewood Cultural Center Presents CUENTOS: Tales From The Latino World

Told through live music and upbeat rhythms, "Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World with David Gonzalez" offers genuine entertainment and an educational introduction to the marvelous literature, folklore and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world. This family theater performance - best suited for ages 6 and older - is the work of David Gonzalez, a critically acclaimed master storyteller, musician and poet. The show at the Lakewood Cultural Center on Feb. 22 features memorable characters, fantastic plots and positive messages for the whole family. Tickets start at $7 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

"It's a very active, bilingual, participatory show with a lot of humor," says Gonzalez. The performance features the silly antics of the Puerto Rican anti-hero "Juan Bobo," the mysterious powers of the Orishas in a suite of Afro-Cuban stories, the pre-Columbian magician Milomaki, fantastic tales from Chile and Colombia, a memory from Gonzalez's childhood in the Bronx and more. Told in English, the stories are sprinkled with contextual Spanish words so that young audiences can repeat and retain their sound and meaning.

Gonzalez received the International Performing Arts for Youth "Lifetime Achievement Award for Sustained Excellence." He was named a Joseph Campbell Foundation Fellow and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience." The author of numerous plays, one-man shows and poetry, Gonzalez was featured at Lincoln Center's Out-of-Doors Festival, Bill Moyers's documentary "Fooling with Words" on PBS, NPR's "All Things Considered" and the World Science Festival, among many other venues. Gonzalez hosted "New York Kids" on WNYC for eight seasons. He earned a doctoral degree from New York University in music therapy and has worked as a music therapist in clinical and educational institutions. Learn more at DavidGonzalez.com.





