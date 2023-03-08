Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Brazilian Jazz Guitarist Diego Figueiredo

Catch the effortless energy of Brazilian jazz guitarist Diego Figueiredo performing at the Lakewood Cultural Center (LCC) at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 7.

Undeniably one of the established elites among the world's great jazz guitarists, international award-winner Diego Figueiredo plays a unique fusion of Brazilian, jazz and classical guitar in a solo performance of sublime technique and pure enjoyment. A Grammy-nominated guitarist, who has performed in more than 60 countries, Diego leaves audiences with an infectiously joyful feeling.

"A true virtuoso, jazz guitarist Diego Figueiredo's incredibly fluid and natural performance style, his sense of true enjoyment as he dazzled us and his good-natured entertaining approach truly grabbed us. Wow. Seemingly effortless and thoroughly fabulous," says Laura B. Whitmore of Guitar World magazine.

Tickets for LCC Presents Diego Figueiredo start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2022-2023 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).