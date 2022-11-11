Kevin Nealon Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Weekend
Performances are November 18 & 19.
Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian, and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live. He has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds.
Nealon's self-produced, edited, and hosted web series Hiking with Kevin is exclusively available on his YouTube channel of the same name. In the series, Kevin interviews his A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country.
Most recently, Nealon starred in CBS's Man With A Plan during all four seasons. Kevin's extensive television credits include Golden Globe and SAG-nominated Weeds, the titular voice role of Glenn Martin, DDS, two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime, and multiple appearances on Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Still Standing and more. His extensive film career includes projects such as Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Daddy Day Care, Roxanne, and Grandma's Boy.
As one of the longest running cast members on NBC's Saturday Night Live (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show's most memorable characters; his recurring role as an anchor on 'Weekend Update' helped make the sketch a show staple. In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination as part of the SNL writing team.
