Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week

Performances are April 28 - 30.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week

Kelsey Cook's stand-up special was recently released on EPIX's Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.

She is currently on "The Nice Try Tour," headlining 40 cities across the country.

Kelsey co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It is regularly on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer.

Her foosball web-series Wrists of Fury currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don't know she's a World Champion foosball player.

Kelsey's debut album Savor It can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Pandora. Her newest special was recorded at Comedy Works in June 2022 and is yet to be released.

Comedy Works has announced that Kelsey Cook will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square and Comedy Works Landmark:

Friday, April 28/ Larimer Square / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 29 / Larimer Square / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, April 30 / Landmark / 7:00 PM / $16.00




Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month Photo
Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month
Set in England 1929. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the 'fun of the thing,' Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend, Charles Granillo, to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan.
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Li Photo
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto Heights
Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) has announced the first milestone of many to come as the agency plans to create a new cultural hub for southwest Denver on the Loretto Heights campus. DAV and Pfeiffer, a design studio of Perkins Eastman, will host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m., at the Church of All Saints at 2559 S. Federal Boulevard.
Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week Photo
Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week
Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.
Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October Photo
Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next MonthCoal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month
April 24, 2023

Set in England 1929. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the 'fun of the thing,' Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend, Charles Granillo, to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan.
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto HeightsDenver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto Heights
April 22, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) has announced the first milestone of many to come as the agency plans to create a new cultural hub for southwest Denver on the Loretto Heights campus. DAV and Pfeiffer, a design studio of Perkins Eastman, will host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m., at the Church of All Saints at 2559 S. Federal Boulevard.
Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next WeekJamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week
April 21, 2023

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.
Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in OctoberTom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
April 19, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30
April 18, 2023

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger officially announced her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour which kicks off July 27 in Kahului, HI.
share