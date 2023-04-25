Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week

Kelsey Cook's stand-up special was recently released on EPIX's Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.

She is currently on "The Nice Try Tour," headlining 40 cities across the country.

Kelsey co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It is regularly on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer.

Her foosball web-series Wrists of Fury currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don't know she's a World Champion foosball player.

Kelsey's debut album Savor It can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Pandora. Her newest special was recorded at Comedy Works in June 2022 and is yet to be released.

Comedy Works has announced that Kelsey Cook will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square and Comedy Works Landmark:

Friday, April 28/ Larimer Square / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 29 / Larimer Square / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, April 30 / Landmark / 7:00 PM / $16.00